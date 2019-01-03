Training focuses on health risk factors, goals to limit problems

Tooele County health professionals, school leaders and law enforcement officials gathered for a full day of training and sharing information on conditions that lead to poor health conditions for residents in the county.

Factors that lead to violence were also part of the discussion.

“We wanted to work with the local health department and their partners in Tooele to collaborate on prevention strategies, risk factors and community-level approaches,” said Megan Waters of the Utah Department of Health.

A myriad of health problems stem from similar risk factors, according to the presentation.

Teen pregnancy, opioid abuse, suicide, violence, obesity, substance abuse and chronic disease come from similar root factors, such as income level, education level and lack of access to healthcare resources.

Waters and Marty Liccardo provided a Powerpoint presentation and led the discussion at the Tooele County Health Department last month. The pair work with the Violence & Injury Prevention Program at the Utah Department of Health.

“The agencies involved in the training were all prevention related agencies,” said Amy Bate, public information officer at TCHD.

She said that any agency that has a prevention focus is part of the group called Tooele Interagency Prevention Professionals (TIPP).

TIPP includes the County Health Department, Tooele City, Valley Behavioral Health, USU Extension Service, Tooele County School District and other entities.

“Our department shares many of the same concerns as the health community,” said Tooele City Police Chief Ron Kirby. “We all have to work together.”

He said he was familiar with some of the material presented because it is part of the Communities that Care program used by Tooele City.

TIPP’s mission statement is to provide the citizens of Tooele County the support, guidance and resources to improve their quality of life by being drug free, healthy and contributing members of society through collaborative programming and networking.

According to the presentation, a risk factor is any characteristic that increases the likelihood of a poor health or behavioral outcome — such as violence.

A protective factor is any characteristic that decreases the likelihood of a poor health or behavioral outcome because it provides a buffer against risk.

The goal is to link risk and protective characteristics and formulate a plan for Tooele County.

The main focus is at the primary level of prevention, which makes secondary prevention easier, more efficient and cost effective.

The Social Ecological Model separates risk factors according to individual characteristics, relationship interactions, community interactions and society. Individual factors include personal characteristics, biological factors, behavior and personal experience.

Relationships refer to interactions among family, friends, neighbors and peers. Community includes settings, environments, institutions, neighborhoods, school, workplace and church.

Society includes general policies, laws, beliefs, norms and institutional oppression.

The presentation pointed out that some of the individual risk factors that lead to violence include low education, lack of non-violent problem solving skills, poor behavior and impulse control, witnessing violence, mental health problems and substance abuse.

Some relationship and individual protection factors include family support, connection to a caring adult, connection and commitment to school and skills to solve problems.