Transcript Bulletin 2021 Benefit Fund recipients

Donations accepted to help Fisher family ♦

After living in Cedar City, Tooele, and Seattle, Tyson Fisher changed jobs to bring his family — wife Michelle, now 39, and sons Wyatt, 14 and Winston, 10, back to Tooele City in 2020.

The move back to Tooele was planned to give the family a more permanent home instead of what would be a more itinerant pattern with Fisher’s previous employer.

The family rented a home in town while they searched for and found their current residence on the west side of town in March 2021.

They didn’t know at the time that Michelle’s scleroderma would flare up and go systemic, which along with pulmonary hypertension, left her with a terminal diagnosis.

Tyson and Michelle Fisher first met in Cedar City, where Tyson lived, in 2001. Michelle, who grew up in Smithfield had just finished high school and was attending beauty school in Cedar City.

Married now for 18 years, Tyson worked in Cedar City as a police officer for 10 years before the couple moved to Tooele City when Tyson took a job with Union Pacific Railroad as a special agent. In 2019, a workforce reduction at Union Pacific ended Tyson’s job in Salt Lake City and the railroad sent him to Seattle.

Faced with another move to keep his job with Union Pacific, Tyson found a law enforcement job with Utah Transit Authority and came home to Tooele.

This summer Michelle’s legs started to swell. She lost mobility due to the swelling and was working on regaining mobility when on Oct. 17 her arms became swollen.

“Her hands looked like over inflated rubber gloves,” Tyson said.

A trip to the emergency room revealed fluid around the heart and blood clot in the shoulder/neck area.

Scleroderma is a rare disease that affects connective tissue and the vascular system.

Generally classified as an autoimmune rheumatic disease, an overproduction of collagen, according to the Scleroderma Foundation.

Commonly affecting the skin, called localized scleroderma, but systemic scleroderma affects internal organs and can be life-threatening, which is what is happening with Michelle.

Her kidneys are failing, her lungs have weakened, her heart has enlarged and filled with fluid causing multiple other problems.

There is no cure and no drugs that halt the progression of the disease or reverse it.

Michelle spent 55 days in the hospital. She returned home on hospice care on Monday.

She has no self mobility and can’t leave home without a wheelchair, and her home has no ramp.

Her family is now hoping she will live long enough to spend one last Christmas with them.

“The doctors haven’t given us a time frame,” Tyson said. “But generally they only put somebody on hospice care when they have six months or less.”

Michelle’s parents, Curt and Linda Sparrow, have moved in with the family to help take care of Michelle and the boys.

Tyson continues to work for UTA, but they have been very understanding and accommodating of Tyson’s situation, he said.

“They’re like family,” Tyson said. “They’ve helped out a lot with Christmas for the kids,” he said.

Michelle worked as a paraeducator at Sterling Elementary school. She doesn’t have medical benefits, nor any leave from her job.

Tyson has health insurance through his work, but 55 days in the hospital has left the Fisher’s with a significant amount of uncovered medical bills to pay, along with regular family bills, without Michelle’s income.

Their most pressing need isn’t gifts, but help with medical bills, Tyson said.

“The weight of the world is heavy on Tyson’s shoulders and if providing some help during the holidays can alleviate any continued stress, it would mean so much to Tyson and Michelle,” said Laurie Paige in a letter of nomination for the Fisher family for the 2021 Transcript Bulletin Benefit Fund. “We hope to make it just that much easier on all of them through this holiday season so that they don’t have to worry about how to provide Christmas for their two boys, pay their day to day bills, or put food on their table.”

Donations for the benefit fund can be mailed to: Transcript Bulletin Christmas Benefit Fund, P.O. Box 390, Tooele, Utah 84074. They can also be dropped off at the Transcript Bulletin’s office at 58 N. Main Street, south of Tooele City Hall.

The Transcript Bulletin Benefit Fund is a non-profit organization recognized by the Internal Revenue Service as a 501(c)(3) charity. All proceeds will be presented to the Fisher family.