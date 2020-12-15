Transcript Bulletin announces 2020 Benefit Fund family

Gibbs family lost their mother to COVID-19 weeks before Christmas ♦

When Trisha Gibbs, 41, passed away one week ago in an intensive care hospital bed, suffering from complications of COVID-19, she left behind in her Tooele home her husband, Jared, 42, son Caden, 20, and two 17-year old twins — daughter Dreya and son Jaceton.

“It all happened so fast,” said Jared. “And because it was COVID we weren’t able to visit her.”

The Transcript Bulletin Benefit Fund selected the Gibbs family of Tooele as the 2020 recipient of the fund.

“To lose any loved one is a terrible hardship, but for the Gibbs family, losing Trisha just before Christmas is an extra hardship,” wrote the friend that nominated the Gibb Family. “Not only was Trisha the heart of the Gibbs home and family, Trisha was the primary caregiver for her oldest son, Caden. Caddendiddy, as she lovingly called him has Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, a progressive muscle-wasting disease.”

The family will need help with the unexpected medical and funeral expenses. And Jared, the single income earner for the family is faced with figuring how to provide for Caden’s medical needs and care.

Caden has been confined to a motorized wheelchair for several years

“The uncertainty of their future breaks my heart,” wrote their friend that nominated them for the benefit fund. “Tonight I hug my loved ones a little longer, knowing how fragile life truly is.”

This will be the 43rd year for the fund, which has been held every Christmas since 1977. The benefit fund helps either an individual or family faced with a unique need or hardship. Individuals or families are nominated by readers and selected by the newspaper. Readers then donate cash or make other contributions. All received proceeds are presented to the individual or family on or before Christmas.

Donations for this year’s benefit fund can be mailed to: Transcript Bulletin Christmas Benefit Fund, P.O. Box 390, Tooele, Utah 84074. They can also be dropped off at the Transcript Bulletin’s office at 58 N. Main Street, south of Tooele City Hall.