9-month old micro-preemie with spina bifida and her family ♦

The Tooele Transcript has selected 9-month old Madeleine Rose Day and her family as the recipients of the benefit fund for 2023.

Madeline was born Feb. 28, 2023 as a micro-preemie with a severe form of spina bifida named myelomenigocele.

Madeline spent over 200 of her first days in neonatal intensive care units. She came home to her family on Oct. 8.

Along with Madeline, her family includes her mother and father Matt and Janet Rose, of Tooele, and her three siblings, Matthew, 11, Johnson, 9, and Samuel, 8.

While Madison lives in Tooele, she was born in Houston, Texas. Madeline and her mother were selected to undergo a screening and fetoscopic surgery for spina bifida at the Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston, Texas where the procedure was pioneered.

They flew to Houston for a five-day screening process on Feb. 6 and then flew back home to wait for a decision. The family received a phone call on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, and were invited to fly back to Houston for surgery.

One week later, the surgery was successfully performed. Madeleine’s spinal opening was sutured up. However, a preconditional infection in her mother’s placenta in combination with the procedure caused early preterm labor and Madeleine was born.

Madeleine had fluid on her longs, a heart valve that had not closed,low oxygen levels, hypertension, a punctured lung from a feeding tube catheter, collapsed veins, blood transfusions, pain medication addiction, hydrocephalus, blood clots and coding then resuscitation from drowning in aspirator fluid.

After 75 days, Madeleine was strong enough to travel, with her mother and a special neonatal team on a medical jet to Primary’s Children Hospital NICU.

While at Primary’s Children Hospital Madeleine had laser eye surgery to correct a blinding disorder and two brain surgeries. After this, an infection set in causing a very serious bout of spinal meningitis. After recuperating from that, another brain surgery was performed to insert a permanent brain shunt that drains into her stomach.

And last, but not least, Madeleine failed her hearing test. Many more tests will need to be performed to indicate the level of her deafness caused primarily from being a micro-preemie.

Now weighing in at close to seventeen pounds, Madeleine is finally home with her family doing what she loves best — feeding, cuddling and watching movies with her brothers.

Madeleine Rose Day will always have spina bifida. Throughout her life she will become familiar with occupational therapists, physical therapists, nutritional specialists, audiologists, pediatric opthamologists, developmental pediatrics and pediatric neurologists.

Her father, Matt Day, works at Carvana as well as replaces car windows on the side. Her mother, Janet Rose Day, had to stop working at Applebees last February and recently returned to being a food server in late October.

Most of the catastrophic medical bills have been covered by insurance and Medicaid. The Day’s have accrued about $10,000 in expenses for out-of-pocket medical expenses and housing and travel expenses for travel to Houston for surgeries.

Their monthly living expenses include a mortgage payment, a car payment, gas, utilities, a phone plan, food and diapers. In addition they have monthly medical payments and two credit cards used to travel and meet some expenses when Janet could not work.

“Not only is Miss Madeleine’s survival a miracle, but her story is very rare,” wrote the person that nominated Madeline and her family.

This will be the 46th year for the Tooele Transcript Bulletin Benefit fund, which has been held every Christmas since 1977. Each year the benefit fund helps either an individual or family faced with a unique need or hardship. Individuals or families are nominated by readers and selected by the newspaper. Readers then donate cash or make other contributions.

The Transcript Bulletin Benefit Fund is a non-profit organization recognized by the Internal Revenue Service as a 501(c)(3) charity.

All proceeds will be presented to tMadeline’s parents.

Donations for this year’s benefit fund can be mailed to: Transcript Bulletin Christmas Benefit Fund, P.O. Box 390, Tooele, Utah 84074. They can also be dropped off at the Transcript Bulletin’s office at 58 N. Main Street, south of Tooele City Hall.