Transcript Bulletin awarded for news coverage, design

The Tooele Transcript Bulletin received 15 awards — including 8 first-place prizes — at the Utah Press Association’s annual Better Newspaper Contest on Saturday.

The newspaper received awards for its news and sports content, photographs and page design at the awards banquet, held in the Varsity Room at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City.

Graphic artist Liz Arellano was the big winner for the Transcript Bulletin, taking home three first-place awards. Arellano’s design work on the Jan. 16, 2018, edition of the newspaper received best front page; she also earned best lifestyle page for the July 19 Hometown, “Epic Boy vs. Beast Battles” and best advertising idea for the Christmas coloring book advertisement.

The Transcript Bulletin’s editorial staff, including editor Tim Gillie, staff writer Steve Howe and correspondent Mark Watson, won best news coverage. The Transcript Bulletin competed in Group 3 with other weekly papers from around the state, with the groupings determined by circulation.

Gillie’s May 24 Out & About column, “Don’t let moss cover our memories of Tooele,” was recognized as best editor’s column. Gillie also received second-place for best news series for his coverage of the citizen’s effort and referendum to halt a zoning change in Stansbury Park.

The Transcript Bulletin’s online coverage of the July fire in Middle Canyon, written by Howe, was awarded best digital breaking news story. Howe also placed second in best feature story for the Aug. 21 Hometown, “A New Tradition.”

Sports editor Darren Vaughan received a trio of awards, including best sports column for his Feb. 22, 2018, piece, “Powers left a mark, on and off the field.” Vaughan placed third in best sports story and best sports page, as well.

Photo editor Francie Aufdemorte was recognized as having the best news photograph in Group 3 for her photograph of a flock of European starlings at a home on Burmester Road in Grantsville. Aufdemorte also received second place in best feature photograph for photos taken at the Utah Peace Officers Association K-9 Trials at Deseret Peak Complex in September.

Photographer Sue Butterfield placed second for best sports photograph, for her photo from the MotoAmerica Motul Superbike Class at Utah Motorsports Campus on July 21.

The Transcript Bulletin was also recognized with third place for best website.

The Utah Press Association was founded in 1893 by a small group of publishers to represent Utah’s newspapers and to function as a collective voice and a legislative watch for all Utah member newspapers, according to UPA’s website.

The Transcript Bulletin routinely competes in the UPA’s contest every year, in addition to competing in the Society of Professional Journalists’ Utah Headliners annual contest.