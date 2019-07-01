Transcript Bulletin receives awards from journalists society

Sports editor Vaughan brings home two first-place trophies ♦

The Tooele Transcript Bulletin was honored with 14 awards by the Utah Headliners Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists.

The honors were presented during SPJ’s annual awards gala at the Gallivan Center in downtown Salt Lake City.

Founded in 1909, SPJ is the nation’s oldest journalism organization that encourages professionalism, high standards, ethical behavior and champions a free press.

Transcript Bulletin sports editor Darren Vaughan brought home two first-place trophies for sports deadline reporting and sports column. Vaughan also received third place in sports non-deadline reporting and in opinion column for his column “U of U shooting creates somber campus atmosphere for students.”

Transcript Bulletin staff writer Steve Howe received second place awards in criminal justice and military reporting for his pieces on local law enforcement hiring and the change of command at Tooele Army Depot. Howe took third place in spot reporting for his coverage of the Middle Canyon fire.

Howe also was recognized as honorable mention for best newspaper reporter as well as honorable mention in the personal profile category for his feature story on Betty Drake and Dale Mohler, the 2018 Grantsville Fourth of July parade grand marshals.

Editor-at-large David Bern took second place for editorials with his “Stick with it” editorial about the local fight against opioid addiction.

Transcript Bulletin publishing’s designer Liz Arellano took third place for best front page design.

Editor Tim Gillie garnered a second place award in the business and consumer category with his piece, “Community helps keep business open after owner passes away.” Gillie also received third place in the best newspaper reporter category.

Overall, the Tooele Transcript Bulletin received second place in best newspaper in the division for non-daily newspapers in Utah.

Submissions for the SPJ awards were judged by members of an SPJ chapter in another state. There were entries from 14 publications in the non-daily division.

SPJ also recognized other state media during the banquet, including radio and television stations, as well as larger circulation newspapers.

Scott Dunn, president and publisher of Transcript Bulletin Publishing, said the 14 awards illustrate the newspaper’s continuing commitment to provide strong community journalism coverage of Tooele County.

“I’m proud of our newsroom’s dedication to keep readers informed about key issues and concerns our community faces,” Dunn said. “Without our writers’ diligence to provide both content and context, so much would go by unnoticed and unknown. There would be no watchdog watching the hen house, and no watchdog means all kinds of mischief could ensue.”