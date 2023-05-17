Transcript Bulletin receives Utah Press Association’s ‘General Excellence’ award

The Tooele Transcript Bulletin picked up the award for General Excellence for newspapers in Utah Press Association’s Division 2 — weekly newspapers with a circulation over 3,000 — in the 2022 UPA 2022 Better Newspaper Contest.

Awards for the 2022 newspaper contest were presented by the UPA during a dinner ceremony held on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Megaplex Theater at The District in South Jordan.

The General Excellence Award is given to the newspaper that demonstrates consistent excellence in all areas of newspaper production. Outstanding content and news coverage, writing quality, layout and typography, photography and headlines are all considered with this award, according to UPA’s description of this award.

The Transcript-Bulletin also received the UPA’s Community Service Award for staff writer Ceilly Sutton’s coverage of the Walk to Wendover. This award is given to the newspaper that demonstrates effective contributions and involvement in its community, and building the community’s understanding of an important issue, according to the UPA.

Other first place awards received by Tooele Transcript writers and staff included graphic designer Liz Arellano for Best Lifestyle Page, Best In-house Self Promotion for “We got a makeover” announcing our new format, Best Front page and Best Community Event for coverage of the Mr. and Miss Amazing Pageant..

Designer John Hamilton won first place for Best Infographic for his graphic showing the proposed Six Mile Ranch annexation, Best Circulation Promotion for the Black Friday 50% of ad and Best Website.

Editor Tim Gille received first place for Best Education Story “School board looks at dual language immersion” and a second place for Best Business Story “150 new jobs heard to Tooele.” Arellano picked up a second place for Best Advertising Idea for Mountain West Medical Center.

Collectively, the writing staff received a third place award for Best News Coverage while Sutton received third place for best news series for her coverage of bullying.