Transcript Bulletin staff take home journalism awards

Tooele Transcript Bulletin writers, designers, and photographers took home several awards presented at the Utah Society of Professional Journalists Headliners Chapter awards banquet that was held in Salt Lake City on Thursday evening.

The Tooele Transcript Bulletin took first place in Division B for best newspaper design and graphics.

Liz Arrelano, graphic designer, took first place for front page design in Division B.

Division B includes all non-daily and college newspapers in the state.

Staff writer Ceilly Sutton took first place in Division B criminal justice writing for her story “Police investigating possible homicide,” about the June 2020 Garden Street murder investigation.

Sutton also earned second place in the Division B humor/lifestyle column for her column “Amid pandemic problems ‘love is pretty important.’” Her column “It’s time to talk about older adults’ mental health” earned Sutton third place in the Division B opinion column category.

Transcript Bulletin editor Tim Gillie was awarded first place in the Division B humor/lifestyle and opinion column categories for his columns “Never seen a pancake so flat it didn’t have two sides” and “Making a change in society happens at home.”

Gillie also received an honorable mention for his news story “Protest march and rally draws over 200 people.”

Darren Vaughan, sports editor, was recognized with second place in the Division B best newspaper reporter category.

Vaughan earned first place for best sports column and for best sports non-deadline reporting. He also was awarded second place for general feature writing and third place for education reporting. Vaughan received honorable mention in the business and consumer category.

Associate publisher and photographer Clayton Dunn was recognized with third place in sports action photography and an honorable mention for his photo essay on the 2020 Punishment at the Peak demolition derby.

Earlier this year, the Tooele Transcript Bulletin received second place for best news coverage in the Utah Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in the UPA’s weekly newspaper group 2, which includes all non-daily newspapers with a circulation over 3,000.