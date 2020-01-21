Transcript Bulletin welcomes new staff writer to newsroom

Ceilly Sutton has joined the Tooele Transcript Bulletin as a staff writer.

Sutton grew up in Grantsville and graduated from Stansbury High School. She now lives in Tooele City.

Currently studying English at Salt Lake Community College, Sutton enjoys writing. She previously was a Hometown feature writer for the Transcript Bulletin.

Sutton will cover Tooele City, breaking news, crimes and court, Stansbury Park, transportation, and military issues along with other subjects as assigned.

She replaces Devan Gowans, who left the Transcript Bulletin to enroll as a full-time student at the University of Utah.