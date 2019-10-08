Transcript Bulletin welcomes new staff writer to newsroom

Readers will notice a new byline in today’s Transcript Bulletin — Devan Gowans.

He was hired as a staff writer and started work on Oct. 3. A 2014 graduate of Tooele High School, Gowans replaces staff writer Steve Howe.

Gowans was a mass communications specialist with the U.S. Marine Corps in Camp Pendleton, California, from Sept. 2014 through Aug. 2019. He is a graduate of the Defense Information School Basic Public Affairs Course.

“We are excited to welcome Devan to our staff,” said Editor Tim Gillie. “He has a wide variety of experience and talent in communications. We are eager to give him an opportunity to share those talents with our readers.”