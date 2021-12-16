Transcript Bulletin will be mailed weekly in 2022

As the Transcript Bulletin goes into its 128th year of publication in 2022, the paper’s owners/publishers announce a change in how the Transcript Bulletin will bring the latest news, feature stories, and local school sports coverage to Tooele County residents.

Starting with the first week in January 2022, the Transcript Bulletin will publish one printed edition of the paper each week. The printed edition will be produced and delivered to the post office to be mailed to all subscribers on Tuesday night, for scheduled arrival in the mailboxes of readers on Wednesday.

The Transcript Bulletin has enjoyed its association with the many carriers that have delivered the paper over the years. However, the experience of other weekly newspapers around the state shows that retaining carriers for a once a week delivery is difficult.

Transcript Bulletin carriers will continue to deliver the paper as usual through the end of December.

While the printed paper will be produced once a week, a change in how the Transcript Bulletin’s website is used will bring news to readers on a daily basis.

The printed paper will have a new look with an 11 inch by 17 inch page format designed to fit comfortably in the hands of readers.

While the print edition will arrive in mailboxes once a week, the Transcript Bulletin’s website, tooeleonline.com, will be updated daily — Monday through Friday with breaking news posted on weekends — with the latest news for Transcript Bulletin readers.

Readers will no longer have to wait for the print edition to hit their doorstep to read the news.

Online stories will be posted as news develops and updated as new information becomes available.

Using an online format will not only increase the speed at which stories reach our readers, it will also eliminate the limits of finite space in a printed paper, allowing for increased content for readers with the use of more photos, text and graphics.

The print paper will contain the latest version of online stories and other news that will appear for the first time in the print edition.

“In today’s fast-paced world a twice-a-week print edition just doesn’t bring the news to readers fast enough,” said Clayton Dunn, associate publisher. “This blended format will allow the Transcript Bulletin to deliver news in a timely manner while still providing a print edition for our readers.”

Dunn is part of the fourth generation of the Dunn family that has published a newspaper for Tooele County readers for 127 years.

The Transcript Bulletin Publishing has a long history of using the latest technology in bringing the news to Tooele County residents, according to Dunn.

Two men, by the name of Beasley and F.E. Gabriel, started, publishing The Transcript in 1894.

The Transcript was a four-page paper with two pages of “ready print” and two pages of local news. The Transcript was laid out on paper 22 inches long with six columns.

The Transcript was later purchased by James Dunn — the great-grandfather of the current owners of the Transcript Bulletin. The first issue published under James Dunn’s name was the July 8, 1898 paper.

A separate newspaper, The Tooele Bulletin, started publication in 1914 as a daily give-away sheet. It later became a weekly paper. In 1923, The Transcript bought out the name and business of the The Tooele Bulletin giving birth to the Tooele-Transcript Bulletin, first published on December 4, 1923.

The Transcript Bulletin was oftentimes one of the first papers in Utah to use new technology as the newspaper industry made the march from lead-set type to full computer production and design, including the use of digital photography that replaced rolls of film and chemical-laden darkrooms.

The Transcript Bulletin was the first newspaper in Utah that was printed using the lithography method of printing, according to a history of the Tooele Transcript Bulletin written by publisher emeritus Joel Dunn.

“This latest change is one more step in using progress in technology to meet the needs of our readers,” Clayton Dunn said.