Transcript Bulletin wins awards from journalism organization

Staff Writer Tim Gillie honored with Best Newspaper Reporter award from Society of Professional Journalists ♦

The Tooele Transcript Bulletin was honored Thursday night with 17 journalism awards and one of its writers hailed as the “Best News Reporter” in the newspaper’s division for 2017.

The Utah Headliners Society of Professional Journalists Chapter presented the Transcript Bulletin with six first-place awards, six second-place awards, five third-place awards and one honorable mention.

The SPJ Chapter also presented Staff Writer Tim Gillie with the Best News Reporter award in Division B while Staff Writer Steve Howe took second in the same category. Division B consists of non-daily newspapers in the state, including student newspapers at universities and colleges.

The honors were presented during SPJ’s annual awards banquet at the Falls Event Center at Trolley Square in Salt Lake City. Founded in 1909, SPJ is the nation’s oldest journalism organization that encourages professionalism, high standards, ethical behavior and champions a free press.

Gillie brought home one trophy and four certificates, starting with his Best News Reporter award, followed by a second-place for government reporting, and three third-places for business/consumer and education reporting, and humor/lifestyle column.

Howe was next in the number of awards with four: He took two first places in criminal justice and military reporting, followed by second place for Best News Reporter, and a third place for continuing coverage.

Sports Editor Darren Vaughan garnered three awards with two first places for sports deadline reporting and sports column, followed by a second place for humor/lifestyle column.

Staff Writer Mark Watson took first place in general news reporting, with an honorable mention for arts and entertainment. Graphic designer Liz Arellano also won two awards, with a second place for hand-crafted design and a third place for newspaper page layout.

In final awards, Photo Editor Francie Aufdemorte took second place honors for general news photo. The award is considered a milestone achievement for Aufdemorte and the Transcript Bulletin because all photojournalists, regardless of their respective print circulations or daily or weekly categories, competed against one another for honors.

The last award went to the Transcript Bulletin’s staff with a second place finish for Best Newspaper in Division B. SPJ also recognized other state media during the banquet, including radio and television stations, as well as larger circulation newspapers.

Scott Dunn, president and publisher of Transcript Bulletin Publishing, said the 17 awards illustrate the newspaper’s continuing commitment to provide strong community journalism coverage of Tooele County.

“I’m proud of our newsroom’s dedication to keep readers informed about key issues and concerns our community faces,” said Dunn. “Without our writers’ diligence to provide both content and context, so much would go by unnoticed and unknown. There would be no watchdog watching the hen house, and no watchdog means all kinds of mischief could ensue.”