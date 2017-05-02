Transcript Bulletin wins top awards for news, advertising

The Tooele Transcript Bulletin’s trophy case expanded by 17 awards Saturday with five first places in photography, news and sports reporting.

The Transcript claimed the awards in the Utah Press Association’s annual Better Newspaper Contest. In addition to the five firsts, the paper garnered six of both second- and third-place awards from a selection of the newspaper staffs’ top 2016 submissions. The paper’s contest category included eight other large non-daily newspapers in Utah.

In the news coverage category, the paper came out on top for a trio of full-paper submissions judging news content as a whole. In three other categories, the Transcript bested the competition: sports column, feature photo and news series.

Former sports editor Tavin Stucki claimed first place for best sports column, for a duo of “Extra Inning” columns. The first was a piece about Brigham Young University Coach Kalani Sitaki and other participants in unified sports.

First in Best News Series went to former staff writer Jessica Henrie. Her four installments, on restoring the Bonneville Salt Flats to prime racing condition, ran intermittently from March to September.

The paper’s final two first-place honors went to Transcript Bulletin Photo Editor Francie Aufdemorte. They included best feature photo and best sports photo, for her April 20 photo “Area reservoirs get stocked with trout,” and April 19 photo “Flyers stun Stallions in final minutes.”

Staff Writer Steve Howe scored two second-place awards and one third place for best general news story, best digital breaking news story and best feature story. Headlines and dates for the winning articles were July 21, “Tooele on Fire”; Aug. 11, “Residents evacuated, homes destroyed by fire in Tooele” and the Aug. 11 Hometown article “Fuell on Fire.”

The paper placed second in best editorial for a portfolio of Transcript Bulletin Editor Dave Bern’s editorial pieces. In addition, second place was given for the paper’s website, community lifestyle page and use of ad color.

Graphic designer Liz Arellano took honors for both the lifestyle page and the ad, which ran last spring, “Healthy Woman 11th Anniversary Event.”

Howe’s “Out and About” column series gained him and the paper’s other third-place honors for best editor’s/feature column.

Other third-place honors were for the 2016 Tooele County Magazine (best special section), best advertising idea and best news photo. Aufdemorte’s news photo was “Broadway building goes up in flames” from Oct. 19 and the advertising idea was Clayton Dunn’s “Advertising — Isn’t It All About Results.”

The Transcript was named best large, non-daily newspaper three years in a row from 2013 to 2015 after winning 21, 19 and 23 awards, respectively.

There were eight other newspapers in the Transcript’s category, including Bountiful’s Davis Clipper, Park City’s Park Record and the Intermountain Catholic.