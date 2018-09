Travis Stevens has been called to serve as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Chihuahua, Mexico mission. He leaves for the Mexico MTC on Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018. Elder Stevens will speak Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018, at 1 p.m. in the Grantsville 8th Ward sacrament meeting, Grantsville Stake Center, 550 E. Durfee St. Elder Stevens is the son of Val and Traci Stevens.