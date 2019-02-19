Artist’s hope to build museum, visitor’s center at sculpture on I-80 is a worthwhile project ♦

When world-renowned artist Karl Momen first announced in the early 1980s that he wanted to build a sculpture alongside Interstate 80 not far from the Bonneville Salt Flats, it was met with both fascination and skepticism.

The skepticism has long been forgotten as Momen’s creation, “The Tree of Utah” has become a famous state icon and a Tooele County landmark. Since its dedication in 1986, the 87-foot tall sculpture located 27 miles east of Wendover, has been seen by millions of motorists on I-80. It has garnered acclaim and media interest from around the world, and has brought much attention to the county.

But along with the acclaim there has been a regrettable drawback as well: When the sculpture was erected, it did not include an area off I-80 for curious motorists to legally park and stand below the artwork with its dramatic Great Salt Lake Desert backdrop. As a result, countless motorists have been ticketed over the past 32 years for illegally stopping there.

But thankfully that may soon change.

As reported in last Tuesday’s edition, Momen has announced that he will contribute $2.5 million to help build a museum and visitor’s center next to the sculpture. On Feb. 7, he was at the Utah Legislature where the House of Representatives honored him with a citation. While addressing colleagues, Rep. Merrill Nelson, R-Grantsville, took a moment to thank Momen.

“He is a world-renowned artist and architect that has given his own time and funding for this project,” Nelson said. “Once people learn about the symbolism of the tree, they develop a deep appreciation for what he has done for the county.”

The House citation states: “Momen’s Tree of Life rises as a tree blossoming in the desert, rising heavenward from its barren surroundings.”

According to a plaque at the base of the sculpture, The Tree was conceived as a salutation to “the God above the universe,” referred to in the quotation from poet, playwright and historian Friedrich Shiller’s “Ode to Joy,” which he wrote in 1785. A few years later, Ludwig van Beethoven used parts of the ode in the fourth movement of his Ninth Symphony.

The all concrete, 850-ton Tree of Utah features six spheres of various sizes and colors at the top. The spheres represent blossoming fruit held heavenward with shells from the fruit resting on the desert floor below.

According to the Tree of Utah Momen Foundation, the purpose of the museum and visitor’s center is to educate about modern sculpture, architecture and environmentally-specific artworks. According to Herman du Toit, executive director of the foundation, the purpose also includes informing about the area’s history, ecology and the Bonneville Salt Flats.

Momen’s desire to build a museum and visitor’s center, and his offer of $2.5 million to get the project started, is highly welcomed. It is hoped the foundation is successful in its efforts to raise additional funds needed to build and staff the facility. It is further hoped Tooele County and the state are willing partners in this endeavor. And local artists and interested citizens are encouraged to help along the way.

For more information, see treeofutahmomenfoundation.org, which is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization.