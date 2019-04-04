Tree program designed to bring back beauty of Grantsville’s past

If a Grantsville resident purchases one tree for $75, Grantsville City will buy a second one of the same value for them, said Gary Fawson, leader of the Grantsville Shade Tree Committee.

Applications for the trees are available at Grantsville City Hall or on the City’s website grantsvilleut.gov. Applications must be received by April 19 at 4 p.m.

The trees must be planted on the streets near homes or businesses, Fawson added.

“We have been designated ‘Tree City USA’ for the past 16 years,” Fawson said. “Our goal has been to restore the beauty of Grantsville. In the past, Grantsville was known for its beautiful gardens and orchards. When the dam was put in, it eliminated all the ditches that watered the trees.”

He said former Mayor Byron Anderson asked him in 2003 to start a program to plant more trees in Grantsville.

“Mayor (Brent) Marshall and the City Council have continued to support this program 100 percent,” Fawson said.

“I’m also grateful for those who have served on our tree committee throughout the years,” he added.

Fawson indicated in a news release that in the past 12 years more than 2,500 large trees have been planted along streets and in the yards of Grantsville to enhance neighborhoods and create a healthy urban forest.

Grantsville City also sponsors a poster contest for all fifth-grade students at both elementary schools, according to the news release.

Each of the eight classes will choose a winning poster. The mayor will award each of the eight winners a large tree to plant in their yard. This year’s theme for the Utah Arbor Day Poster Contest is “Trees are Terrific for all Living Things.”

Large trees are in short supply from the growers again this year, according to the news release. Fawson said the trees are usually 8-10 feet tall when delivered.

The news release indicates the City receives the trees at a discount from Tri City Nursery. This year’s trees include Crab Apple, Regal Prince Oak, Horse Chestnut, Shade Master Honeylocust, Frontier Elm, London Plane, Linden and Canada Red.

A description of available trees can be found treebrowser.org. Deadline for applications is Friday, April 19, at 4 p.m.

Trees will be delivered to the city parking lot by noon on arbor Day, Friday, April 26, and must be picked up before 5 p.m. at city hall.