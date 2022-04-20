Trees to come down as Tooele City installs Vine Street sidewalk

With a $90,000 grant in hand from Utah Department of Transportation’s Safe Sidewalk program, Tooele City will soon install sidewalks near Tooele High School.

However, the first step will be to remove over 20 trees, at the location of the future sidewalk east of Coleman Street on the north side of Vine Street. The project will take place near the high school and Tooele Junior High, according to Jared Stewart, economic development director.

Funding for the project will come from UDOT’s Safe Sidewalk program, which encourages cities to create safe ways to school for children.

Although the cost of the whole project is unknown, Tooele City was awarded $90,000 towards the project last year, which will be granted as a reimbursement after July 1.

UDOT picked Tooele City to receive the grant to install sidewalks because of the proposed project’s proximity to Tooele High School, the high number of youth that will potentially use the sidewalk, and because Tooele High is on an official “Safe Routes” map, according to Stewart.

The Safe Routes to School program was created to encourage students who lived one to two miles from their school to walk or bike on safe sidewalks. The program also was intended to keep children safe on their way to school.

The first phase of the project will be to remove 23 trees in the area. Those trees were reportedly planted by Italian prisoners of war held in Tooele during World War II.

Even though Tooele City is working on a “Tree City” designation, which means they will have to have a tree board or department, a city tree care ordinance, a community forestry program, and an Arbor Day observation, the removal of the trees is necessary.

“All trees have a lifespan and it is necessary to remove trees both because they are again and they are in the path of where a sidewalk is needed,” Stewart explained. “The project was discussed with the property owner over a year ago, who agreed that the trees needed to be removed and agreed to support the grant application.”

The project is currently out to bid and the city will receive bids back in the next few months.

In two weeks, the city plans to start tree removal but the start date of the sidewalk and curb is unknown at this time.