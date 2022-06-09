Trent Pratt named BYU baseball head coach

PROVO, Utah – Brigham Young University director of athletics Tom Holmoe announced Wednesday that Trent Pratt has been hired as the new head baseball coach at BYU. Pratt had been serving as the interim head coach for the Cougars since early April.

“I feel really excited and blessed for this opportunity,” Pratt said. “I’m grateful to Tom Holmoe, President Worthen and BYU for their trust in me. I’m ready to get to work, and I’m looking forward to big things ahead for BYU baseball.”

In 25 games as interim head coach, Pratt guided the Cougars to an overall record of 16-9 (.640) and was 10-6 (.626) in West Coast Conference games. He led BYU to a fourth-place conference finish and a spot in the 2022 WCC Baseball Tournament by winning nine of the final 10 regular-season games. Following the 2022 season, a total of 11 Cougars received postseason baseball honors from the WCC, the most since 1961.

“Trent has done an excellent job leading our baseball team through his assignment as interim coach,” Holmoe said. “He quickly earned the respect and trust of our team and is the right choice to guide BYU Cougar baseball into the future, which shortly will include our entry into the Big 12.”

Pratt has been an integral part of the BYU baseball staff over the past 10 years, including the previous four season as associate head coach. He has served as the Cougar hitting coach, worked with the catchers and took the lead in scheduling each year.

Pratt has been part of a Cougar baseball staff that has developed 45 All-WCC honorees, eight All-Region players, five Freshman All-Americans and two All-Americans. He has also coached 14 players selected in the MLB Draft, including three who have recently seen time in the majors—Jacob Hanneman, Jaycob Brugman and Michael Rucker.

Since joining the baseball program in 2013, Pratt helped BYU claim WCC regular season championships in 2016, 2017 and 2019. In 2017, the Cougars advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2002.

Prior to BYU, Pratt was an assistant coach at Dixie State for six seasons. As a player, he played two years at Arizona State and two years at Auburn, earning All-SEC honors as a senior catcher in 2002. He was drafted three times in MLB Draft, eventually going in the 12th round to the Philadelphia Phillies, where he played four seasons professionally as part of their organization.

Pratt prepped at Tooele High School, where he was a four-year letter winner in baseball and basketball. He was a member of the 1997 USA Baseball Junior National Team, and as a senior in 1998 was a TPX/Collegiate Baseball High School All-American and the USA Today Utah Player of the Year.

He and his wife, Darice, have six children: Morgan, Marly, Brooks, Tess, Blake and Tug.