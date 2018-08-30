Trial date canceled in Aragon murder case

The murder trial of the man accused of his mother’s murder in August 2016 was canceled Tuesday morning in 3rd District Court.

Jesus Eldon Aragon, 46, is charged with first-degree felony murder and first-degree felony aggravated burglary.

The jury trial in the murder case was scheduled to begin Sept. 4 before Judge Matthew Bates. During the final pretrial conference Tuesday, the trial was canceled and the case was set for a scheduling conference on Oct. 2 at 9 a.m.

Aragon waived his right to a speedy trial on the record during the pretrial conference Tuesday, according to court records.

Bates deemed Aragon fit to stand trial with certain accommodations during an evidentiary hearing in April. Aragon underwent three competency evaluations and two found him not competent to stand trial.

In his decision to find Aragon fit for trial, Bates required that he would be given a detailed summary of witnesses for the trial, including police reports, transcripts of testimony and reports of experts. Prosecutors would also need to provide thorough information on any new evidence, there would be frequent breaks during the trial and Aragon’s attorney, Edward Brass, would be able to lead his client as necessary.

The trial dates were then set during a May 29 status conference in 3rd District Court.

Tooele City police were dispatched to Marcella Aragon’s home the morning of July 22, 2016, on a report of suspicious activity after a family member reported seeing Jesus Aragon in the area, acting suspiciously, according to Tooele City Police Sgt. Tanya Kalma.

Officers received no answer at the front door but made contact with Jesus Aragon through an open window on the southeast side of the home, a probable cause statement said.

When officers asked Jesus Aragon to come out and speak with them, he did so willingly, Kalma said. Once he exited the house, however, he threw himself on the ground in the front yard and began to scream and cry, the statement said.

After Jesus Aragon allegedly resisted arrest, he was cooperative and admitted to the murder of his mother, Kalma said.

When Tooele City police entered the home, they found Marcella Aragon deceased on the living room floor with obvious signs of assault and a struggle, according to the probable cause statement.

