Trial date set in sodomy case involving Stansbury Park man

The Stansbury Park man charged with five felony charges connected to the rape of a child in 2012 will stand trial in September, following a scheduling conference in 3rd District Court on Tuesday.

Jason Law, 28, is charged with three counts of first-degree felony sodomy of a child, one count of first-degree felony attempted rape of a child, and second-degree felony sex abuse of a child. Law pleaded not guilty to all charges during a January 2016 hearing.

Law is scheduled for a pretrial conference on Aug. 21 at 1:30 p.m. before Judge Matthew Bates. The two-day trial is scheduled to begin on Sept. 6, also before Bates.

The charges stem from a number of incidents during which Law provided baby-sitting. According to police reports, the abuse spanned several years and escalated from touching.

When Tooele County Sheriff’s deputies attempted to interview Law on Jan. 21, he fought with them and was arrested, according to a report.

The case was previously set for a one-day trial in March 2017, but the trial was struck and the case continued. A two-day jury trial was then schedule for Jan. 31 and Feb. 1, but was struck again.

On March 13, a scheduling conference was continued after Law completed a psycho sexual evaluation but his counsel was still awaiting results, according to court records.

During a competency hearing in September 2015, Law was deemed competent following an evaluation at the Utah State Hospital. At the same hearing, he posted $100,000 cash bail, of which $50,000 was refunded in December 2015.