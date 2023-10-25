Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah

October 25, 2023
Trick or Treat: Tooele City Historic Park welcomes community for ghoulish fun

The Tooele City Historic Park on North Broadway Street turned into a Haunted Historic Park for the 2023 Halloween season. The free family-friendly activity opened to the public on Oct. 13,14 and 19-21 for a free tour of ghoulish displays by local partners, a bounce house, games, a craft and a Harry Potter themed display on a train. The haunted display is now closed, but downtown businesses are getting ready for Tooele City’s Downtown Trick or Treat on Halloween, Oct. 31, from 3 to 6 p.m. The Trick or Treat will take place along Tooele City’s Main Street from Utah Avenue (200 N.) to 100 South and on Vine Street from 50 East to 50 West.

 

