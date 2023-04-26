Trooper puts life in danger to stop wrong-way driver

He has been called a hero.

He said he just did what he was trained to do.

On the afternoon of April 18, a wrong-way driver entered the westbound lanes of Interstate 80 near the Tooele County border going the wrong direction. A quick thinking Utah Highway Patrol trooper put his life in jeopardy to stop the driver and most likely save lives too.

Sgt. Chad McCoy was that trooper.

McCoy was headed home from work when he saw the wrong-way truck pulling a U-Haul trailer headed at him in the far left lane of westbound I-80.

“I had just gotten off my shift in Salt Lake and I was driving west on I-80,” he said. “Near mile marker 100, I noticed vehicles ahead of me changing lanes and moving to the right and I saw that there was a truck going the wrong direction. I realized that it was moving at a high rate of speed in the left lane coming eastbound.”

Responding to instinct and training, McCoy turned on his lights and sirens and began weaving on the road to signal for traffic behind him to slow down and move over. He was also trying to get the attention of the wrong-way driver.

“With our training we try to incorporate what we would do in certain situations so that in the moment it’s more like a reaction than a thought process,” he said. “Basically, I was trying to think that since the truck was still coming at a high rate of speed and there was a lot of traffic behind me, I tried to take a good angle to get the truck stopped, so that it wouldn’t continue”

Seeing that his efforts to slow the driver down were unsuccessful, McCoy made a spur of the moment decision.

Without a second thought, McCoy reduced his speed and remained in the same lane as the wrong-way driver coming towards him. Then, seconds later, the wrong-way driver struck the patrol car left front to left front.

“In the moment, it was more of just a reaction doing what I did,” McCoy said. “I didn’t have time to think.”

As a result of his training, hitting the wrong-way driver was the only thing he knew to do.

McCoy was taken by the Utah Highway Patrol to a local hospital as a precaution, but he walked away from the accident with no injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck was also transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The roadway was completely closed for one hour until the vehicles could be removed. The right lanes were closed for two additional hours for clean-up.

“I’m grateful that it worked out the way it did and nobody got seriously hurt,” McCoy said.

“This trooper had just finished his shift and was on his way home when he saw a car coming at him going the wrong way. He knew he had one chance to protect the drivers behind him. Without hesitation, he put his own life on the line. I’m grateful for heroes,” Utah State Governor Spencer Cox tweeted.

McCoy comes from a family of public servants. His brother is the Tooele City Fire Chief Matt McCoy. And another brother, Cody McCoy, is also a Utah Highway Patrol trooper. The McCoy’s grew up in Tooele City.

The Tooele County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation of the accident.

The driver of the truck told the Sheriff’s Office that he took the wrong ramp and after realizing it, he continued the wrong way with his hazards on and thought he could get to a turnaround point, Lt. Eli Wayman with the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office told the Transcript.

The driver has been referred to the county attorney’s office on several charges, but impairment is not believed to have played a factor at this time.

The Sheriff’s Office also collected a blood draw and are waiting for the results.

The Transcript Bulletin will write an update story as more information becomes available.