Trooper uncovers 550 pounds of marijuana from trailer on I-80

A Utah Highway Patrol officer pulled over a vehicle on Interstate 80 on Sunday, May 15 that turned out to be loaded with marijuana.

While conducting a traffic stop on eastbound I-80 near mile marker 72 for expired registration on a trailer in tow by a vehicle, a UHP officer found over 100 pounds of marijuana in the vehicle stuffed in garbage bags.

During the course of the stop, the trooper became suspicious of criminal activity. A police service dog was deployed for a free air sniff of the exterior of the vehicle. The dog indicated that there were drugs in the vehicle, so the officer searched the vehicle.

The officer removed 20 garbage bags from the trailer. A total of 486 vacuum sealed packages weighing approximately 550 pounds containing marijuana were found inside the garbage bags, according to the probable cause statement.

Matthew Wyatt Keltner, 27, and Austin Allan Stegemollar, also 27, both from Indiana, were charged in 3rd District Court with possession or use of a controlled substance — marijuana 100 pounds or more, a second-degree felony.