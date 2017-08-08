Truck catches fire along SR-138 Monday afternoon

A truck caught fire Monday afternoon near Tooele Valley Meats, catching another nearby truck on fire and causing a closure of state Route 138.

The driver of the truck stopped on the shoulder of the westbound lane near 985 E. Main Street, just outside of Grantsville City limits around 3 p.m., when he noticed smoke coming from his vehicle, according to North Tooele Fire District public information officer Ryan Willden. When he opened the hood, the influx of oxygen caused the fire to fully ignite.

The truck was parked next to two utility poles and another pickup truck, Willden said. The truck and poles caught fire, as well as a small patch of grass, before NTFD crews were able to knock down the flames.

An engine and brush truck responded to the fire, Willden said. Grantsville City Fire Department was called to provide support but did not directly fight the fire.

Willden said the most likely cause of the fire was an electrical problem. He said electrical fires in vehicles are not common but do happen, and tend to escalate rapidly.

While crews battled the roadside blaze, a stretch of SR-138 was closed for about an hour, according to Willden.