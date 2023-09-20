A truck crashed into a cement barrier in Tooele City after its trailer fishtailed on Wednesday, Sept. 13.

Tooele City Police were dispatched to 2353 N. Main Street around 5:56.

When they arrived, they found a Ford F-150 truck pulling a trailer that had crashed into the cement barrier and another truck that had come off of the trailer in the roadway, according to Cpl. Colbey Bentley, public information officer at the Tooele City Police Department.

The driver, who was traveling northbound, told police that as they were coming down the viaduct their trailer began to fishtail. The driver attempted to apply the brakes but lost control and crashed into the barrier. A truck they were hauling came off of their trailer and landed on the roadway.

No injuries were reported and no other vehicles were involved in the accident.