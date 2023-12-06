CL Ranch Transport’s lawyer has spoken out after his client, the driver of a double-belly semitruck carrying a load, barreled down Main Street in Tooele on the afternoon of Friday, Nov. 3 damaging around 30 vehicles and injuring 11 before crashing into the Tooele Motor Company and starting a fire.

Joseph F. Orifici, the company’s lawyer, made a comment denying that seven out of eight brakes failed on the truck at the time of the accident as suspected by police.

“It is inaccurate that seven out of eight brakes failed,” he told the Transcript. “The brakes were caged by the tow truck company so they would turn in order to load the semi-truck on the tow trailer after the accident.”

Orifici did not comment about how many brakes he believed failed on the truck.

Orifici added concerning the string of accidents: “In addition, the semi-truck driver, his family, and the company’s thoughts and prayers are with those involved in the accident. All are grateful that no one lost their life. In my humble opinion, after watching the videos of what transpired, the semitruck driver’s actions in adversity averted a much worse scenario. He must have had a guardian angel on his shoulder. Other than that, my clients and I have no comment.”

The final report about what happened during the accident has not yet been released by police.

The accident occurred on Nov. 3 around 1:35 p.m. after a 26-year-old driver of a double-belly truck carrying a load of gravel barreled down Main Street beginning at Vine Street likely because of some sort of brake failure, according to Cpl. Colbey Bentley at the Tooele City Police Department.

The truck picked up speed as it traveled downhill and the driver moved from the sidewalk back onto the road by Wells Fargo Bank, hitting trees, curbs, bushes, and a buffalo statue as he made an attempt to avoid hitting vehicles and pedestrians.

The driver finally crossed Main Street around 1000 North hitting several vehicles and sending one car flying into the air. After the accidents by 1000 North, the bottom of the truck caught fire as the driver entered the parking lot of the Tooele Motor Company, where, after damaging 10 or 12 new andempty vehicles, came to a stop when it hit the dealership building. The truck and building both burst into flames, according to Bentley.

The fire sent a column of dark, black smoke into the air that could be seen for miles. It burned for about 30 minutes before it was extinguished by the Tooele Fire Department.

The driver escaped the truck with minor injuries and has cooperated with the investigation.

A total of 11 people were injured in the string of accidents along the route including accidents at Vine Street, 400 North, and 1000 North. No fatalities were reported, but one individual, reportedly a woman, was flown by helicopter to a Salt Lake area hospital.

The accident may cost a total of $3 or $4 million, Bentley told the Transcript.

The Transcript Bulletin will release more information when the report is released by police.