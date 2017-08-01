Trudel wins three awards for healthcare accomplishments

Ronald Trudel, MD, jumped on board the Mountain West Medical Center ship back in March 2005 and it has been full-speed-ahead for him from the first day.

“I work about 120 hours a week and I have like six jobs,” Trudel said “That’s the nature of being in a rural environment.”

Three separate groups honored Trudel and his staff during the past two months for their accomplishments.

Quorum Health Care, a group of 35 hospitals throughout the country, honored Trudel as its 2017 Physician Advisor of the Year.

Second, Health Insight Utah for Innovative Quality Improvement, honored Trudel and his staff at Mountain View Health Care with a certificate of achievement for their overall work.

Third, the Utah Department of Health’s Utah Million Hearts Coalition Initiative awarded Trudel and his staff with the Certificate of Excellence in blood pressure measurement and control.

“We’ve been doing these things for years, but we never got recognized for it,” he said.

Trudel isn’t kidding when he said he has six jobs. He is a physician in internal medicine and geriatrics at MWMC, a hospitalist at MWMC, medical director at Rocky Mountain Care Willow Springs, hospice director at Willow Springs, and medical director at Canyon Home Health and Hospice in Salt Lake City.

He said he is on call 24/7. Hospitalists include physicians, nurse practioners and physician assistants, he said.

The Physician Advisor of the Year award recognizes Trudel’s work to bridge efficient clinical excellence with financial stewardship in health care. In his appointed hospital position as physician advisor, he works in conjunction with the case management department’s director and physicians at MWMC in reviewing all admissions to the hospital for their appropriateness.

Trudel, along with case managers, work with health insurance companies ensuring equitable payment for admissions, according to a recap of the ward by Quroum Health Care.

“I write letters to the insurance companies who have denied the claims of our patients,” Trudel said. “I almost feel like a defense attorney. It takes a lot of my time to write the letters.”

He said some patients need to stay in the hospital for more than 24 hours, but insurance companies have rules that they will only pay for 24 hours. Trudel’s job is to persuade insurance companies to pay for the additional hours, and justify that the extra hours were vital to the care of the patient.

“That’s the biggest problem we have to deal with,” he said. “We deal with insurance companies and pharmaceutical companies day-to-day. I have colleagues who have left the profession because of all the paperwork involved. The number of letters I have to write just continues to increase.”

The second award focused on Mountain View Health Care’s work on cardiovascular health, reducing disparities in diabetic care, meaningful use of health information technology, quality reporting and incentive programs, improving immunization rates, identifying depression and alcohol misuse and improving care coordination in behavioral health.

“This award speaks volumes because it transcends everything,” Trudel said. “It is telling you that your clinic is working above standards from what Medicare and Medicaid have deemed as efficient.”

The third award honored Trudel’s clinic for its work in controlling blood pressure for patients.

High blood pressure is a leading cause of heart disease and stroke in the United States, and contributes to almost 350,000 deaths annually, according to the Utah Million Hearts Coalition. Measuring blood pressure is the first step in improving hypertension management.