On behalf of the entire Trujillo family, I would like to express our heartfelt appreciation to all those who reached out to us after the passing of our daughter, mother, sister and aunt, Cicely Trujillo. We are extremely thankful and touched for the outpouring of food, cards, prayers and kind thoughts during this stressful time in our lives. We would also like to acknowledge Dalton Hoopes Mortuary in Grantsville; Father Ken Vialpando of Saint Marguerite Catholic Church for the wonderful mass and sermon; St. Marguerite Ladies Auxiliary that assisted in the luncheon; all those who donated to Mountain America Credit Union; and a big thank you to the Moose Lodge, especially The Ladies of the Moose, for their hard work and kindness during this stressful time in our lives.

Our family is devastated by the loss, but we remain steadfast and strong in our love and belief in each other and our Lord Jesus Christ.

Thank You

Richard and Becky Trujillo

Dylan Trujillo

Roger and Angie Slater

Tim and Denise Olinger

Nick and Alexa Clemo