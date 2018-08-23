Tryouts start Saturday for Christmas production of ‘A Yuletide Feast’

Celebration Hall in Grantsville will be the site of a Christmas pageant-dinner this December and directors of the production are looking for performers.

Auditions for “A Yuletide Feast” will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Grantsville Library.

Directors are seeking classical singers and two jugglers, said Pamela Dale, owner of Celebration Hall.

She said the pageant will be held based on the model of the “The Bracebridge Dinner at Yosemite.” Dale sang in previous productions of Christmas festivals held each year in the dining room of the Majestic Yosemite Hotel in Yosemite National Park in eastern California.

Dale said the timeline for the festival is the 18th Century and she has been busy making costumes for the performers.

“We have a jester, but we’re looking for singers and a couple of jugglers,” Dale said.

A few performers already are cast including Jaden Saari as Lord of the Manor and featured classical soloist Heidi Robinson as Lady of the Manor.

The Pioneer Valley Chamber Ensemble will perform old carols, a brass ensemble will herald the visitors (audience), and the jester, played by Elliott Morris of Stansbury Park, will provide comic relief.

“We need voices to complete our madrigal singing group,” Dale said.

“While people are eating, strolling magicians will treat the visitors to their various talents. It should be a jolly event, the first of its kind in Tooele County and the Salt Lake area,” Dale said.

Rehearsals will be held on Thursdays from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Grantsville City Library is located at 42 N. Bowery St. and Celebration Hall is located at 34 N. Church Street.