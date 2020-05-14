TTC joins Utah Higher Education in Project Protect

Campaign to benefit frontline health care workers ♦

Tooele Technical College is jumping on board a project with Utah’s institutions of higher education to support a nationwide effort to produce 5 million medical-grade masks to address the national shortage of personal protective equipment.

Called ProjectProtect, the effort is a grass-roots collaborative effort between University of Utah Health, Intermountain Healthcare, Latter-day Saint Charities, several Utah nonprofits, and tens of thousands of volunteer sewers across the state that has already produced over 3 million masks to protect frontline health care workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Universities, colleges and technical colleges rallied together on Wednesday to take the project across the finish line. They are launching a “Sew Your True Colors” campaign, asking their campus communities to sew masks using thread in the color of their institution.

When frontline caregivers use these masks, they will know that Utah’s higher education community supports them.

“Our gratitude goes out to the brave men and women in the healthcare community who are working on the frontlines to help the sick, especially the patients affected by COVID-19,” said Tooele Technical College President Paul Hacking. “Tooele Technical College is honored to support this important project. We encourage our students, alumni, staff and faculty to contribute to this project in any way they can.”

Volunteers can sign up starting at ProjectProtect.health and then pick up their kits of 100 masks at one of six donation sites spanning from Harrisville to St. George.

The kits contain all of the materials needed except for the thread. Sewing volunteers are encouraged, but not required, to use their school color and sew the school spirit into the mask. Masks will be returned on Saturday, May 30 at the same location as pickup.

On Saturday, May 16, school mascots will be at the different drop-off sites to encourage volunteers to register again and Sew Your True Colors.

Volunteers will need a sewing machine, thread, scissors and pins, but they do not need a high level of sewing skills to produce these masks. Detailed instructions will be provided. Each kit will include 100 masks and, depending on the sewer’s level of experience, each mask should take five to 10 minutes to sew, for a total of 10 to 15 hours of sewing time over 11 days. Many volunteers have engaged their entire family to pin, cut and sew. Others have divided the 100 masks between neighbors, families and friends.

“I am overjoyed to see all higher education institutions in Utah coming together to support our medical workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, including some of our very own alumni, in this time of great need,” said Harris Simmons, chair of the USHE Board of Regents. “By working together, we can reach the goal of producing 5 million medical-grade pieces of PPE through this meaningful effort.”