Tuesday’s accident on Tooele City’s Main Street left two injured

A car accident on Jan. 26 in Tooele City left two individuals injured.

However, the injuries are non-life threatening.

Tooele City officers were dispatched to 400 S. Main Street on Jan. 26, around 5:30 p.m. in reference to a traffic accident “without injuries,” according to Jeremy Hansen, public information officer with the Tooele City Police Department.

“When officers arrived, they found both drivers were injured from the accident,” said Hansen.

Medical personnel were immediately dispatched to the scene.

When officers investigated the traffic accident, they learned that a green Ford Focus was stopped at the stop sign at 400 South, facing east.

The driver of the Focus, who has been identified as an 18-year-old male, was attempting to turn onto Main Street when his vehicle was struck by a southbound Silver Pontiac G6 driven by a 44-year-old male.

The driver of the Pontiac was transported to a local hospital by ambulance, according to Hansen.

The driver of the Focus was transported to the hospital by a family member.

Neither of the injuries were life threatening, according to Hansen.