Turkeys sold to highest bidders

Joselyn Wayman holds a 12-pound turkey she raised. The hen turkey was up for auction at the 2017 Tooele County Turkey Show and Sale held Tuesday night in the commons area at Tooele High School.

The auction featured about 40 turkeys raised by area Future Farmers of America and 4-H members in Tooele County. Turkeys were sold to individuals and businesses who won bids. Bid winners had the choice to take the fresh birds home or to donate them to the food bank for a family in need.