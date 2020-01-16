Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
  • Kevin Eubank (right) visits Brock Lawrence’s (left) class for autistic students at Tooele High School, Jan. 14, 2020. Eubank’s visit was prompted by an email from Lawrence.
  • Kevin Eubanks (right) thanks Hannah Tolbert (left) for his Buff scarf and T-shirt while Dawn Dalton, attendance secretary, looks on.
  • Brock Lawerence and Tooele High School staff with Brock’s “weather hero,” Kevin Eubanks. Others pictured are Tammy Bolch, Dawn Dalton, Kevin Eubank, Brock Lawrence, Emily Spendlove, Brandy Palmer, Rebecca Ford, Tiffany Miner.
  • Kevin Eubank shows off his Buff T-shirt presented to him by Brock Lawrence at Tooele High School on Tuesday.

January 16, 2020
TV weatherman visits class of special needs students at THS

A Tooele High School student who has autism met his hero this week.

KSL meteorologist Kevin Eubank visited students in a special education class at Tooele High School on Tuesday afternoon after receiving an email from one of the students.

Brock Lawrence, a senior at THS, calls Kevin Eubank his “weather hero,” according to Brock’s mother, Melissa Lawrence.

“He looks up old YouTube videos of Kevin Eubank and watches them,” Melissa said. “He calls him his weather hero.”

One day at school Brock got the idea to send a letter to Eubank.

“He went to the office at the school and people working there helped Brock send an email to Kevin Eubank,” Melissa said. “Kevin responded almost immediately with an offer to visit his class.”

That visit took place at 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

Eubank visited the class, spoke briefly, and asked Brock to introduce him to his classmates, by name, according to Melissa.

The students presented Eubank with a bag with some Buff items, including a scarf and a T-shirt.

“It was a great experience for Brock and his classmates,” Melissa said.

 

Tim Gillie

Editor at Tooele Transcript Bulletin
Tim has been writing for the Transcript Bulletin since October 2017. In February 2019 he was named as editor. In addition to being editor, Tim continues to write about Tooele County government, education, business, real estate, housing, politics and the state Legislature.A native of Washington state and a graduate of Central Washington University, Tim became a journalist after a 20 year career with the Boy Scouts of America.

Latest posts by Tim Gillie (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Events Calendar


For more weather including 7 and 10 day forecasts click HERE.
back-to-top