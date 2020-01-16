TV weatherman visits class of special needs students at THS

A Tooele High School student who has autism met his hero this week.

KSL meteorologist Kevin Eubank visited students in a special education class at Tooele High School on Tuesday afternoon after receiving an email from one of the students.

Brock Lawrence, a senior at THS, calls Kevin Eubank his “weather hero,” according to Brock’s mother, Melissa Lawrence.

“He looks up old YouTube videos of Kevin Eubank and watches them,” Melissa said. “He calls him his weather hero.”

One day at school Brock got the idea to send a letter to Eubank.

“He went to the office at the school and people working there helped Brock send an email to Kevin Eubank,” Melissa said. “Kevin responded almost immediately with an offer to visit his class.”

That visit took place at 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

Eubank visited the class, spoke briefly, and asked Brock to introduce him to his classmates, by name, according to Melissa.

The students presented Eubank with a bag with some Buff items, including a scarf and a T-shirt.

“It was a great experience for Brock and his classmates,” Melissa said.