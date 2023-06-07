Two accidents on Grantsville City’s Main Street

Grantsville City’s Main street was the site of two accidents last week — one on Wednesday, May 31 and another a day later on Thursday, June 1.

In one accident, a driver ran a stop sign. In the other, a car rolled into a power pole knocking a portion of the town’s power.

On May 31 at around 4 p.m., a vehicle traveling southbound on Center Street in Grantsville ran the stop sign for an unknown reason and collided with a vehicle traveling westbound on Main Street, according to Lt. Jeffery Watson with the Grantsville Police Department.

The vehicles spun around and collided again with each other. Then, the vehicle from Center Street went up on the curb.

It is unclear which way the vehicle traveling on Center Street was trying to turn, Watson said.

On the evening of Thursday, June 1, a vehicle rolled into a power pole on Grantsville’s Main Street, causing Rocky Mountain Power to have to shut off power in part of Grantsville for over six hours to repair the damage.

The accident occurred around 4 p.m. after a woman, traveling westbound home from work near the Grantsville Fire Station, experienced an issue with her vehicle, according to Grantsville City Mayor Neil Critchlow.

The issue caused her vehicle to roll into a nearby power pole, breaking it in a few different places, Critchlow said.

Rocky Mountain Power responded and had to shut off the power in southwest Grantsville to repair the damage. The power was off from 6 p.m. to past midnight. Over 1,500 customers were affected, Critchlow said.

Both accidents are still under investigation.