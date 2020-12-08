Two additional Stockton men land in county jail

A second Stockton man is the Tooele County jail as a result of charges of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Matthew Memmott, 18, of Stockton, was remanded to the custody of the Tooele County Jail by 3rd District Court Judge Diana Gibson on Dec. 7, according to Utah court records.

An arrest warrant was issued for Matthew Memmott on Dec. 2 for 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

The address on the warrant is the same address that was listed for Marcus L. Memmott, who was charged with nine counts of sexual exploitation of a minor last week, according to Utah court records.

Another individual living at the same home, Scot Michael Phillips, 48, was arrested during the Nov. 18 search of the house for failing to keep his sex offender registration information updated.

Law enforcement officers noted during the search that Phillips had failed to disclose numerous vehicles and allowed his name to go uncorrected in the state’s sex offender registry for three years, according to a probable cause statement from the Tooele County jail.

The officer that searched the house stated in the probable cause statement that Phillips stated that he knew his name was misspelled, however he felt like it wasn’t his responsibility to fix it.

The officer said he confirmed that Phillips signed the affidavit at the end of the last registration swearing that he had disclosed everything when he knowingly did not.