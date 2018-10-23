Two candidates vying to restore county auditor’s office

Regardless of the outcome of the vote on changing the form of Tooele County’s government, when 2019 rolls around there will be one new elected county position — County Auditor.

The Tooele County Commission voted in December 2017 to split the office of County Clerk/Auditor and create the positions of County Auditor and County Clerk as separate positions.

Current Tooele County Clerk/Auditor Marilyn Gillette is running unopposed in the 2018 general election for County Clerk.

Gillette has served as County Clerk since 2006. When the County Commission combined the offices of clerk and auditor, effective January 2015, Gillette ran for and won the 2014 election for the combined office.

State code describes the county auditor’s duties with three broad headings: budget officer, accounting services, and auditing services.

Gillette has a more specific list of the county auditor’s responsibilities: compile the budget, maintain the county’s general ledger, process accounts payable, serve as the county’s purchasing agent, conduct the May tax sale of property, serve as secretary to the County Board of Equalization, processes tax abatements, send out the annual notice of property valuation and proposed changes in property tax, work with the contracted independent auditor on the county’s annual audit, and maintain the county’s fixed asset inventory.

Alison McCoy, Republican, and Sam Woodruff, Democrat, are the candidates on the 2018 ballot for County Auditor.

McCoy is the owner and manager of Tooele Title Company. McCoy also owns a plumbing company and some rental properties in Tooele County.

McCoy has a master’s degree in business administration from Western Governor’s University.

As the owner and manager of Tooele Title Company, McCoy said she has worked with the auditor’s office on things like the May tax sale.

Woodruff has an associate’s degree from LDS Business College and studied accounting at the University of Utah. He has been a licensed certified public accountant since 1987.

Woodruff worked in the county auditor’s office for four years and worked for three years as the manager of the county’s information technology department. He also was the finance director for Tooele City for nine years. For the last 14 years, Woodruff has worked in his local private CPA practice.

“I have 16 years experience in local government,” Woodruff said. “I know how the county offices work.”

McCoy said re-establishing the auditor’s office as a separate office would be one of her top priorities.

“We’ll be starting from the ground up,” she said. “Right now they need to find space in the county building for the auditor’s office and decide how many employees the office will have.”

One of her other top priorities would be to start auditing the processes and procedures in other county offices, including performance audits.

“We need to look not just at the budget,” she said. “It is important to look at the processes and make sure they are working.”

Planning for the future with three- and five-year budgets would be one of Woodruff’s top priorities.

“Sure, we prepare a budget annually,” he said. “But we need to be looking forward and developing some future plans with budgets for both operating and capital projects.”

Woodruff also wants to take a close look at cash handling procedures in every county office where cash is handled.

“With the recent theft from the recorder’s office, I think it is important to look at cash handling everywhere county wide,” he said. “There are policies and procedures that can help prevent mishandling and theft of county funds, if they are in place and implemented.”

Election Day is Nov. 6, but vote by mail ballots have already been mailed to all registered voters, according to Gillette. Information on options for returning a marked ballot or voting on Election Day can be found under the “maps” link on the Tooele County Clerk’s website at www.co.tooele.ut.us/clerk.htm.