Two charged in connection with stolen vehicle and debit cards

A Taylorsville woman and a Utah man appeared in 3rd District Court Monday on criminal charges in connection with a traffic stop involving a stolen vehicle and debit cards.

Ashley J. Hatch, 31, is charged with second-degree felony theft and two misdemeanor counts of unlawful acquisition or possession of a financial transaction card. Nicholas J. George, 32, is charged with second-degree felony theft and misdemeanor possession or use of a controlled substance.

A Utah Highway Patrol trooper was responding to a motorist assist at mile marker 79 on eastbound Interstate 80 around 2:40 p.m. on April 27 when they noticed a silver SUV stopped on the shoulder of the off ramp for Exit 88, according to a probable cause statement. The trooper saw a man in the driver seat and a woman standing outside the vehicle on the passenger side.

When no motorist was located at the site of the original call, the trooper returned to the vehicle at the off ramp, the statement said. The man was still in the driver seat of the 2016 Jeep Renegade with Texas license plates but the woman was no longer at the vehicle.

The trooper performed a computer check and determined the SUV had been reported as stolen, the probable cause statement said. The driver, identified as George, was taken into custody without incident.

George told police the vehicle had run out of gas and the woman seen alongside the vehicle, identified as Hatch, had gone to get fuel, the statement said. The trooper notified local agencies to look for Hatch and she was later located.

During a search of the vehicle, the trooper found several one-ounce baggies of marijuana and several pieces of drug paraphernalia, according to the probable cause statement. The trooper also found a purse, which contained a tri-fold wallet with three pre-paid debit cards belonging to a different person, as well as Hatch’s wallet and driver license.

Hatch and George were transported to the UHP office in Tooele for questioning by the State Bureau of Investigations, the statement said.

During the investigation, police determined the stolen vehicle was a rental by the same woman the stolen debit cards belonged to, according to charging documents. Hatch, George and the victim had traveled together from Salt Lake City and the victim had been left at some point while in California, prompting her to report the vehicle as stolen.

A $10,000 warrant was issued for George after he failed to make his initial appearance in 3rd District Court on Monday. Hatch made her initial appearance Monday morning before Judge Robert Adkins and was assigned a public defender with bail set at $10,000.

Hatch is expected back in 3rd District Court on May 23 for a roll call hearing before Adkins.