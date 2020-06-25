Two charged in court in connection with Garden Street robbery

No murder charges filed ♦

No charges have been filed related to the shooting death of Devin Perryman during a robbery attempt at a Garden Street Residence.

While two people have been charged with crimes connected to the apparent early morning June 1 bungled burglary in Tooele City that ended up in the death of one person, prosecutors have determined that the death was self-defense.

Tooele City police officers were dispatched to the area of Utah Avenue and Main Street on June 1 at 1:40 a.m. The officers searched the area and found nothing.

The next day at 4:20 p.m., Tooele City police officers were dispatched to the area of 152 East and 870 North for a psychiatric patient assist.

There they found Austin Strehle, 23. Strehle told officers that he had been involved in a possible homicide by stabbing/shooting. Police went to the location that Strehle identified as the crime scene but no dead body was found, according to a probable cause statement.

After gaining more information about the case, local police found a body in Delle near mile marker 70 on Interstate 80. The body was identified as Devin Perryman, 24, a missing West Valley.

Tooele City police said they believe Perryman and Strehle went to 363 N. Garden Street to commit a robbery. Gunshots were fired, which resulted in Perryman’s death.

Tooele City Police believe that Brandon Burr, 38, who resided in the home where the robbery occurred and one other individual, transported the body of Perryman to Delle, where they dumped it.

Burr has been charged in 3rd District Court with obstructing justice, a 2nd degree felony, and abuse or desecration of a dead human body, a 3rd degree felony.

Strehle has been charged in 3rd District Court with aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary, both 1st degree felonies.

Burr was not charged with murder, as it has been determined that his actions were taken in self-defense and met the statutory requirements for self-defense. according to Gary Searle, deputy Tooele County attorney.

Strehle is not being charged with murder, as Perryman was a party to the offense, according to Searle.

“As the decedent was a party to the offense of aggravated burglary and aggravated robbery, his death can not be the death from which a felony-murder charge can be brought,” said Searle.

The Transcript Bulletin will provide more information related to this incident as it becomes available.