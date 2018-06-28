Two charged with drug possession, forgery devices

Two suspects have been arrested and charged after drugs, paraphernalia and forgery devices were discovered in a Wendover hotel room earlier this month.

Antonia Esperanz Hernandez, 38, of Amarillo, Texas, and Edward Christopher DeYoung, 45, of Lehi, are both charged with second-degree felony possession with intent to distribute a Class C substance, third-degree felony possession of a forgery device, and misdemeanor counts of possession or use of a controlled substance, manufacture or deliver drug paraphernalia and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Wendover Police Department was dispatched to the Knight’s Inn on Wendover Boulevard on reports that a man arrested on charges of counterfeit money had a dog in his rooms at the inn, according to a probable cause statement.

Hernandez answered the door to one of the rooms when the officer arrived to check on the dog, and observed what appeared to be ammunition on the bed in the room, the probable cause statement said. In a call to dispatch, the officer learned Hernandez was a restricted felon with a warrant for her arrest.

Hernandez told the officer she had a gun in the room for protection and she knew she was a restricted person, the statement said. When asked by the officer, Hernandez said there was no one else in the room.

After Wendover police obtained a search warrant for the rooms at Knight’s Inn, officers discovered DeYoung hiding in the shower in one of the bathrooms, the probable cause statement said. DeYoung was found to have a warrant out of Kansas for a parole violation.

Both DeYoung and Hernandez were taken into custody while police completed their search of the rooms, the statement said.

In the rooms, officers discovered two loaded needles on a night stand and two glass pipes on a microwave, according to the probable cause statement. Officers also found two additional glass pipes, two more needles containing heroin, a small baggie and container with methamphetamine, and three pellet guns.

Inside the nightstand, officers found a black box with 12 grams of methamphetamine, the probable cause statement said. A wood chest found in the room contained printed $100 bills with matching serial numbers.

DeYoung and Hernandez made their initial appearance in 3rd District Court on Monday, where they were appointed counsel and bail was set at $10,000. Both are scheduled to return to court for a scheduling conference on July 3 at 9 a.m. before Judge Matthew Bates.