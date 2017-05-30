Two crashes result in injuries, lane closures over weekend

A pair of accidents led to occupant injuries and road closures on Friday and Saturday in Tooele County.

A semitrailer overturned south of the intersection of state Route 36 and Bates Canyon Road on Friday afternoon.

A car heading northbound on SR-36 turned left on a yellow light, causing the southbound semitrailer to swerve to avoid a collision, according to Utah Highway Patrol. The semi driver attempted to correct following the evasive maneuver and went off the right shoulder of the southbound lane, causing it to roll.

The semitrailer came to a stop with its trailer laying on its side and the cab wheels down and the roof sheared off. The driver was taken by ambulance in unknown condition to Mountain West Medical Center in Tooele, according to UHP.

In addition to UHP troopers, the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office and North Tooele Fire District responded to the rollover. Fire crews on scene reported the trailer was carrying an ammonia-based fertilizer, which had spilled into the field, as well as diesel fuel.

The right-hand lane of southbound SR-36 was closed following the accident and began to clean up the spill. Several hours after the accident, crews were able to remove the semitrailer from the field.

On Saturday afternoon, a white Chevy Venture minivan and a Dodge Ram pickup truck pulling a horse trailer were involved in an accident near the intersection of Main Street and 200 South in Tooele.

The pickup truck was heading northbound on Main Street around 3 p.m. when the collision with the minivan occurred, according to Tooele City Police Sgt. Tanya Kalma. Tooele City police did not report whether the minivan was crossing Main Street or turning onto Main Street when the accident occurred.

The pickup truck struck the passenger side of the minivan, Kalma said. The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

According to police, the minivan was driven by a 40-year-old woman with three juvenile occupants. A 16-year-old girl was ejected from the vehicle and airlifted to a Salt Lake-area hospital by medical helicopter but was in stable condition as of Tuesday morning, Kalma said.

The driver of the minivan and the remaining two occupants were taken to Mountain West Medical Center, according to police. The driver of the pickup truck was treated and released on scene.

Both of the horses in the trailer behind the pickup truck were released and returned to their owner following the crash, according to police.

Main Street was fully reopened to traffic around 4:20 p.m., according to Tooele City police.