Two dogs die in house fire Friday

A fire on Friday afternoon in Tooele City caused the death of two dogs and seriously damaged the kitchen of a home, according to Tooele City Fire Chief Rick Harrison.

Tooele City Fire Department firefighters were able to quickly jump on the fire, which was reported at 2:11 p.m., and it was extinguished within about 10 minutes of crews arriving, Harrison said. North Tooele Fire District also responded to the fire, which occurred at a home near the intersection of 1420 N. 380 East.

The fire began in the kitchen of the home, but the exact cause and point of ignition are under investigation, Harrison said, though an electrical fire is possible. There was extensive damage from smoke and fire inside the home, he said.

There were three dogs inside the home and two died as a result of the fire, Harrison said. The four adults and one child living in the residence were not home at the time.

Due to the damage to the home, the Red Cross was called in to provide assistance to the family displaced by the fire, according to Harrison. The damage to the home is estimated to be approximately $13,000.