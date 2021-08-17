Two fires in Tooele County yesterday

Two fires occurred yesterday in Erda with no injuries reported.

Tooele Dispatch received a call about a downed powerline at Erda Way and state Route at M 11:45 a.m. on Monday.

North Tooele Fire Fighters quickly rushed to the scene to find a small fire.

“It was a small fire but the power lines were energized on the ground and stopped traffic for about 10 minutes southbound,” said North Tooele Fire Chief Randy Wilden.

North Tooele firefighters were able to quickly put the fire out and continue on with their day, but at 9:15 p.m. on Monday, they received another call that a car was on fire next to the Stansbury Park Maverik.

“The car was a total loss,” said Wilden.

The cause of the car fire is unknown at this time

No structures were damaged in either fire, according to Wilden and no injuries were reported.