Two fires Tuesday cause complete losses, one death

Two fires broke out around the same time on Nov. 29 in Tooele City — one at the Vorwaller Trailer Park and one on the south end of Tooele. Both fires caused complete loss and one death.

The first fire at the Vorwaller Trailer Park occurred around 10:40 a.m. and was due to an electrical issue, according to Tooele City Fire Chief, Matt McCoy.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they began fighting the fire that started in the front section of the trailer. Firefighters were able to put out the fire by 10:55 a.m. and they remained on scene until 11:29 a.m. cleaning up.

Along with Tooele City Fire Department, the Tooele City Police, and Mountain West Medical Center responded to the fire, McCoy said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but no injuries were reported.

At the time of the fire, no other trailers nearby were threatened.

The trailer appears to be a complete loss, according to McCoy.

A second fire in Tooele City was reported around 10:50 a.m in the area of 450 W. 500 South.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they began fighting the fire and helped remove an elderly female from the main floor of the home, according to McCoy.

Although resuscitation measures were performed, the female died. She has been identified as Sherri Smart by a family member.

The fire appears to have started in the basement, according to McCoy. The cause is currently under investigation.

Along with Tooele City Fire Department, Tooele City Police and Tooele Army Depot Fire Department also responded to the fire.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire by 11:20 p.m. but they remained on scene until after 4 p.m.

The home suffered from extensive smoke damage to the main floor and basement. Firefighters believe the fire has caused a complete loss to the home, according to McCoy.

A Go Fund Me page has been set up for members of the Smart family. To donate, please visit gofundme.com and search “Support the Smart Family.”