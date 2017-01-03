Two from county elected to serve on farm bureau boards

Two Tooele County residents will continue their work in leadership positions for Utah Farm Bureau.

JaNae Titmus of Grantsville was elected to the newly created post as vice chair for the farm bureau’s women’s leadership committee, and Flint Richards of Erda was elected to the bureau’s state board.

Members from Utah’s 28 county Utah Farm Bureaus met recently in Layton to select leaders for the state’s largest farming and ranching organization.

Titmus has served on the bureau’s leadership committee for seven years, and was over Salt Lake, Tooele and Davis counties. Before that she managed affairs for Tooele County.

“The women’s committee does a lot to help with ag education,” Titmus said. “We raise money, share a book program in the schools, help with the Ronald McDonald House, raise funds, make quilts and donate things.”

She and her husband Sunnie run a sheep ranch in Grantsville.

“I grew up on a sheep ranch and we raised cattle and sheep,” Titmus said. “I’ve been in it all my life. We bought the Grantsville ranch in the early 1980s and run 1,500 sheep. Some years the market is good and some years not so good. It’s is a bit down right now.”

She added, “The farm bureau is really the voice of agriculture in Utah. When we unite as a whole we can get things done.”

The bureau’s mission is to improve economic opportunities for the state’s farmers and ranchers, ensure America’s food security, protect the natural resources of the state, and improve the overall quality of life in the state and nation through political action, education and informational means.

Richards served on the farm bureau’s state board from 1995 until 2010, but went off the board for a time because of health reasons. He was a dairy farmer for 30 years, but now leases his farm and works as a consultant for other dairy farms.

“In 1984 I started being actively involved in farm bureau’s Young Farmer and Rancher Program and served there,” Richards said. “Then I served as the Davis County farm bureau president until I moved to Tooele County where I was elected to the state board representing Davis, Salt Lake and Tooele counties.”

He said the state board helps farmers and ranchers stay in business.

“They do this through strong legislative efforts to represent their interest with lawmakers, educating children in the classroom, educating the public and helping farmers share best practices and ideas,” Richards said.

He added the state board is charged with conducting the business of the farm bureau and implementing policies that are approved by the membership at an annual meeting.

Richards said the bureau also owns an insurance company developed to cover the special insurance needs of agriculture as well as the needs of anyone who utilizes food.

“Our membership is open to all and helps keep our food produced more locally than would otherwise happen,” Richards said.

Utah Farm Bureau is affiliated with the American Farm Bureau Federation, the world’s largest general farm organization, with more than 6.1 million members in 50 states and Puerto Rico.