Two Grantsville men charged with aggravated robbery

Two Grantsville men are facing felony charges after they were arrested allegedly robbing the Tooele Walmart last month.

Christopher Bettcher, 21, and Christopher Lewis, 35, are both charged with first-degree felony aggravated robbery. Lewis is also charged with third-degree felony threat of terrorism and third-degree felony escape from official custody.

Tooele City police officers were dispatched to Walmart at 2:37 a.m. on Sept. 21 after a bomb threat was called into dispatch, according to a probable cause statement. When officers arrived on scene, they saw a man, later identified as Lewis, running from the store in a Halloween mask and carrying a television, drone and machete.

Lewis was running toward a Nissan Altima in the parking lot but was taken into custody at the store, the statement said. The driver of the Altima, later identified as Bettcher, was taken into custody near the intersection of 600 West and state Route 112.

When officers stopped Bettcher, he initially told them he didn’t know what happened at the store but saw Lewis running from officers, the statement said. He later told police he was involved in a plan to rob two males and gave consent for officers to search his phone.

On Bettcher’s phone, they found text messages between him and Lewis, which said Lewis planned to rob two people for drugs and money, according to the probable cause statement. Bettcher admitted to knowing about the robbery and said he was there to be the getaway driver.

When he arrived, Bettcher said he saw Lewis running toward him and thought he must have robbed Walmart, the statement said. He said he expected to get drugs and money for picking up Lewis.

In his interview with police, Lewis admitted to stealing the TV and drone to give to a drug dealer to pay off his debts, according to the probable cause statement. Lewis said a drug dealer had threatened him the night before and was in the parking lot waiting for him to exit. Lewis said he brought the machete with him for protection.

During the interview, Lewis also admitted to having Bettcher serve as his getaway driver and calling dispatch to make a false bomb threat, the statement said. Lewis said the false bomb threat was a diversion to get away from the drug dealer.

After being arrested, Lewis was taken to Mountain West Medical Center to be checked out by medical staff. An officer watching Lewis left the hospital room to speak with medical personnel and Lewis left the hospital and ran to a nearby Maverik convenience store, where he was taken back into custody.

A review of surveillance footage showed Lewis leaving the Walmart with the drone, television and machete, which he appeared to swing at an employee chasing after him, according to the probable cause statement.

During a 3rd District Court appearance Monday, Lewis was appointed a public defender and Judge Matthew Bates ordered he may be released from the Tooele County Detention Center. He is scheduled to return to court for a scheduling conference on Oct. 23 at 1:30 p.m.

Bettcher was assigned no bail during his appearance in 3rd District Court and appointed a public defender. He is scheduled to return to court for a scheduling conference before Bates on Oct. 9 at 9 a.m.