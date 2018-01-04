Two Grantsville residents charged after child ingests methamphetamine

A pair of Grantsville residents are facing felony charges after a 3-year-old child in their care ingested methamphetamine.

Ashley Lee Black, 27, and Danie Adam Black, 23, are each charged with one count second-degree felony cause or permit a child or vulnerable adult to be exposed to a controlled substance.

Grantsville City police were contacted by emergency room staff at Mountain West Medical Center after the child, a Grantsville resident, arrived at the hospital with meth in their system on Dec. 30 at 6 a.m., according to a probable cause statement.

An officer responded to the hospital to speak with the child’s legal guardian, their grandmother, who said the child began acting strangely, the statement said. The grandmother said she asked the child’s aunt and uncle, whom said the child began to act differently after drinking from a water bottle with soda in it.

A Grantsville City detective was called in and upon responding, arrested Danie Black after he stated he had recently used methamphetamine, the probable cause statement said. During questioning, Danie Black said his two sisters, including Ashley Black, gave him meth and the water bottle with the soda likely belonged to one of them.

Danie Black told police Ashley and his other sister “would always mix him drinks with meth in them,” the statement said. Ashley Black, Danie Black and their other sister were brought in for questioning.

Ashley Black submitted to a urine test and it was returned positive for methamphetamine, the probable cause statement said.

In interviews with police, Ashley and Danie Black, as well as their sister, gave conflicting reports to detectives, according to the statement.

Grantsville City police investigators were able to determine all three of the suspects had methamphetamine in their system and Ashley Black had given meth to her sister, who then put the drugs in the water bottle, the statement said. The sister then transported the drugs to their mother’s house, where the 3-year-old was.

Investigators also determined Danie Black took the remaining meth in the water bottle to the bathroom of the home in order to consume the contents.

Ashley and Daniel Black are scheduled to make their initial appearance in 3rd District Court on Jan. 8 at 10:28 a.m. before Judge Robert Adkins.