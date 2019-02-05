Two inmates charged with drug possession in county jail

A pair of inmates in the Tooele County Detention Center from Grantsville are facing criminal charges after they allegedly used drugs in the facility.

Anna Camille Tall, 29, pleaded guilty to an amended count of third-degree felony distribution of a controlled substance on Jan. 22. A charge of third-degree felony possession of a controlled substance within a correctional facility was dismissed without prejudice.

Makell May Brown, 23, is charged with third-degree felony possession of a controlled substance within a correctional facility. She was scheduled to make her initial appearance in 3rd District Court Tuesday morning.

The charges against Tall and Brown stem from a Dec. 9 incident in the Tooele County Detention Center, according to a probable cause statement.

On that date, a Tooele County Sheriff’s deputy witnessed an inmate pass Tall a toothpaste container and enter the bathroom, where there are no cameras, the statement said. When Tall exited the bathroom, she gave the toothpaste container to another inmate and the deputy saw the second inmate eat something from the container.

The observing deputy contacted other deputies and an investigation was started, according to the statement. During the investigation, Brown was tested for drugs and the results were positive for opiates.

Brown was not given opiates by the jail staff and had been in the jail since Oct. 15, 2018, according to the probable cause statement. She admitted to investigators she used heroin supplied by Tall.

Tall is scheduled to return to 3rd District Court for sentencing on March 12 at 9 a.m. before Judge Matthew Bates. Prior to her guilty plea, Tall was screened for drug court but not accepted during a Jan. 14 review.