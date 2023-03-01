Two men arrested after body found on I-80 in Tooele County

Two arrests have been made in connection with the body that was found just off westbound Interstate-80 earlier this month.

Alejandro Manuel Moore, 30, was arrested on Feb. 25. He is being held without bail in the Tooele County Detention Center charged with the murder of Anthony Bracamonte, a first-degree felony.

His friend, David Tenis, who was present at the time of the murder, is also being held without bail in the Tooele County Detention Center charged with a second-degree felony of obstructing justice.

Bracamonte’s body was discovered on the side of I-80 on Feb. 15 near mile marker 93 at around 1:39 p.m. after Utah Highway Patrol troopers responded to a driver reporting what looked like a body.

When troopers arrived on scene, they located the body several feet off the roadway in the dirt on the north shoulder of the road in sagebrush. They also located 12 spent shell casings, two T-shirts that were new in appearance with store tags still attached , a jacket, and blood near the body. The body appeared to belong to a middle-aged, Hispanic man, and the cause of death appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds.

Troopers quickly closed the outside lane and the shoulder for investigation and it was closed for several hours while investigators did their job. A few hours later, Tooele County Sheriff’s Office deputies took the body in for identification. By examining the man’s fingerprints and tattoos, the body was identified as Bracamonte, who lived in Ogden, according to a probable cause statement written by the arresting officer.

Investigators contacted an unidentified female that Bracamonte was residing with in Ogden and notified her of his death. She told officers that the last time she had seen Bracamonte was on Feb. 11. The woman said she and Bracamonte had gotten into an argument. He left with his friend, Alex — later identified as Alejandro Moore — to get a bottle of alcohol.

Bracamonte and Moore returned with another friend and Bracamonte tore up her home, she told police. A neighbor called the police to report the disturbance and the three men left. Bracamonte took his phone and wallet with him.

When officers told the woman that Bracamonte’s body had been found in Tooele, she said she recalled Moore saying himself and Bracamonte were going to Wendover, according to the statement.

The woman again stated that she hadn’t heard from Bracamonte since Feb. 11.

On Feb. 12, around 11 a.m., she said Moore came over to her house. She told officers this was odd, because he only came over with Bracamonte, but this time Bracamonte wasn’t with him.

She also told officers that Moore said that Bracamonte was acting crazy during their time together. Moore told the woman that Bracamonte had exposed himself and had thrown food. He said Bracamonte had tried to get out of the car on the freeway and he had pulled over, let him out, and left him there. Moore also told the woman that his gun was missing from his car, according to the statement.

Police spoke to another female close to Moore who said Moore and Bracamonte met while working together and had been friends for the last several years. She said that they would drink alcohol together and sometimes fight violently, wrestling on the ground, but they would later make up. She said Moore often carried a gun and owned several guns. She told officers that he would fire the gun off in the air and even discharged it in their home, according to the statement.

After interviewing the two women, officers visited the store where the shirts found next to Bracamonte’s body were purchased. While there, they saw video footage of Bracamonte and Moore at the store on Feb 11. During the same time, a clerk at a store in Ogden, where Bracamonte and Moore lived, reported that he had found Bracamonte’s wallet in his store. The clerk told police that he was familiar with Bracamonte. Bracamonte had visited the store on Feb. 11. The clerk showed officers footage of Bracamonte slamming into things in the store and dropping money, the arresting officer wrote in his statement.

A search warrant was executed on Moore’s phone. Location data from his provider showed his phone in the area of the T-shirt store and the store in Ogden at the same time as the video footage. The location also showed Moore in the area where the body was found during the early hours of Feb. 12.

On Feb. 25, troopers located Moore’s vehicle traveling southbound on Interstate-15 in Washington County. Troopers followed the vehicle and took him into custody at a nearby service station.

When interviewed, Moore told officers that he had went to Bracamonte’s home on Feb. 11 to pick him up with Tenis. He said they went to a Chevron station to get food and then to a liquor store, which they were thrown out of. They reportedly went back to Moore’s home where they drank alcohol, Moore told the investigator. Then they went to Bracamonte’s home where Bracamonte started breaking pictures and other objects, according to Moore. Moore said he became concerned that the police were coming, so the three headed back to his house. From there, they decided to go to Wendover, according to the statement.

Moore said that his mother joined them in the vehicle and while in the vehicle, Bracamonte tried to kiss her. Moore told officers that he asked Bracamonte to get out of the vehicle at a truck stop near state Route 201. After this, Moore said he went home, but returned to the area of the truck stop around 6 a.m. to look for his friend, according to the statement.

During the interview, Moore spoke of Bracamonte in past tense, the arresting officer wrote.

Moore told officers that his Smith and Wesson 9mm handgun had been stolen the last time he saw Bracamonte. He also told them that his phone company was having trouble with his phone, so he had factory reset it. When told that Bracamonte was found dead, Moore did not seem surprised, the arresting officer wrote in his statement.

Moore told officers, “It was my gun that killed him,” according to the statement.

A warrant was obtained to collect Moore’s DNA and fingerprints after he refused to comply.

Agents then found and interviewed Tenis.

He told police that during the trip, Bracamonte was being sexual with Moore’s mother, and Moore and Bracamonte had begun fighting on the side of I-80. Tenis told police that Moore shot Bracamonte about five times and after he fell, Moore shot him in the face five more times. He recalled that after the shooting, they drove down I-80, throwing Bracamonte’s phone and gun out of the car, according to the statement.

Moore was transported to the Tooele County Detention Center. He is being held without bail. He is facing a charge of murder, a first-degree felony.

Tenis is also being held without bail in the Tooele County Detention Center, charged with a second-degree felony of obstructing justice.

Both men have an initial court appearance scheduled for March 6.