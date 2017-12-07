Two men caught in connection to string of vehicle burglaries

The Tooele County Sheriff’s Office believes the Unified Police Department has located two men responsible for a string of vehicle burglaries in Stansbury Park over the Thanksgiving weekend.

On Nov. 30, Unified police noticed a white Toyota Tacoma pickup truck parked at a Days Inn in Salt Lake Valley matching the description of a vehicle reported stolen on Nov. 24, according to a probable cause statement. A subsequent records check found the temporary tag on the pickup belonged to a different vehicle and the identification number matched the stolen Tacoma.

Surveillance footage from the Days Inn identified the room the vehicle occupants were staying in, the statement said. Officers made contact with the two men in the room, including Christopher Jamie Kerrigan, 28, of West Jordan, who was identified as the driver of the pickup truck.

When questioned by police, Kerrigan denied driving the vehicle, the probable cause statement said. He was arrested and later charged in 3rd District Court with second-degree felony theft by receiving stolen property.

According to a release from the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office, Unified police discovered several items in the Tacoma belonging to Stansbury Park residents, including a tablet. The white pickup matched the description of the suspect vehicle in the burglary investigation.

Based on the recovered items, the sheriff’s office was able to link Kerrigan and his passenger to at least five vehicle burglary cases in Stansbury and believes they were connected to the entire string of burglaries over Thanksgiving weekend.

Investigators will be in contact with victims to identify and return items, the release said. Police are also investigating possible fraudulent credit card use by the same suspects.