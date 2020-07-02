Two men charged with vehicle theft in Tooele

Two men have been charged with vehicle theft when a truck with firearms was stolen from a 7-Eleven in Tooele City.

On June 23, at 1:45 a.m. Tooele City police officers were dispatched to the 7-Eleven, at 975 N Main Street for a stolen vehicle call.

The victim told police that his black GMC pickup truck with an ATV in the back, was stolen from the business, according to Tooele City’s public information officer, Jeremy Hansen.

The victim also told police that two firearms were located inside the vehicle when it was stolen.

About 15 minutes later, Grantsville City police located the vehicle traveling westbound on SR-112 and they began a short vehicle pursuit with the truck.

According to Hansen, several hours later, a male was taken into custody at the Maverik in Grantsville. The male was taken into the Tooele City Police Department and booked on an Adult Probation & Parole hold while officers continued to investigate his involvement with the theft.

Later that same day, Grantsville police located another male suspect who they believed to have been involved in the pursuit.

Detectives from Tooele City responded to Grantsville and brought the male into the Tooele City Police Department.

The man was identified as William Logue, 28.

Logue was interviewed by detectives and admitted to stealing the truck. He also told police about the other male’s involvement in planning and carrying out the vehicle theft.

The other man, identified as Steffen England, 23, was still located in the Tooele County Jail on the AP&P hold.

Logue was booked into the Tooele County jail for two counts of theft of a motor vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia. Charges against Logue for two counts of theft of a firearm have been referred to the Tooele County Attorney’s Office.

England has been booked into the Tooele County jail for two counts of theft of a motor vehicle as well.